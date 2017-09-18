Amatasia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Amatasia measures 85.00 metres in length. She has a deck material of teak.

Amatasia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Winch Design.

Winch Design is an award-winning design studio, established in 1986 as a specialist exterior and interior yacht designer, by Andrew Winch and his wife Jane.

Amatasia also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Other Specifications

Amatasia is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.