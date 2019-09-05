Amazing is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Overmarine .

Design

Amazing measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 7.12 feet.

Amazing has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Amazing has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Amazing has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Amazing accommodates up to 12 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.