Amazing Grace

This fast semi-planing motor yacht of 34.5m (114ft) represents a deliberative balance between sleek aesthetics, adequate volume, and bold performance within a highly functional architectural and operational package.

Constructed with welded aluminium hull and deckhouse, on a superb naval engineering platform by Sparkman & Stephens, the vessel will accommodate 12 guests in five ensuite staterooms, plus crew of six in relatively generous quarters forward.

Space-planning on the Main Deck in particular required an insightful compromise between essential spaces including: Ample After Deck, Main Saloon, Dining Room, Galley, Wheelhouse, and Master Stateroom forward. The Master was further challenged by the open side decks that were essential to the Brief.

Unlike similarly-sized raised-pilothouse motor yachts from Italy, Australia or America, the requirement was for two yacht tenders on the boat deck, versus the usual single. The top deck also features a two-position Bimini top canopy, which can either cover the outdoor steering station or Flybridge Lounge.

Powered by twin MTU turbo-diesels located aft, driving 5-blade propellers via V-Drive ZF gearbox, the machinery and systems are consciously straight-forward, with proven durability, access, and maintainability.

The light wood interior styling is of “modern classic” style with a subtle embellishment of European Art-Deco details and appointments. Particular attention was paid to internal sightlines, room orientation, ergonomics at sea, ventilation, indirect and task lighting, custom furnishings, and art presentation.