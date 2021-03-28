We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 34.75m
Year 1885
Amazon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1885 by Tankerville Chamberlayne Esq.
Design
Amazon measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.51 metres and a beam of 4.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 58 tonnes.
Amazon has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dixon Kemp.
Her interior design is by Arrow Yard.
Amazon also features naval architecture by Dixon Kemp.