Length 34.75m
Year 1885

1885

Motor Yacht

Amazon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1885 by Tankerville Chamberlayne Esq.

Design

Amazon measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.51 metres and a beam of 4.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 58 tonnes.

Amazon has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dixon Kemp.

Her interior design is by Arrow Yard.

Amazon also features naval architecture by Dixon Kemp.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

