Length 66.7m
Year 1966

Amazon Express

1966

Motor Yacht

Amazon Express is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by CNOMV - Cantieri Navali ed Officine Meccaniche di Venezia .

Design

Amazon Express measures 66.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 metres and a beam of 10.61 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,004 tonnes.

Amazon Express has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dwinger Marine Consult A/S.

Her interior design is by Sottsass Associati.

Amazon Express also features naval architecture by CNOMV - Cantieri Navali ed Officine Meccaniche di Venezia and Dwinger Marine Consult A/S.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Amazon Express has a fuel capacity of 320,000 litres.

Accommodation

Amazon Express accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Build Team

guests:

14
speed:

cabins:

beam:

10.61m

crew:

14

draft:

5.5m
