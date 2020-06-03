Amazon Express
Amazon Express is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by CNOMV - Cantieri Navali ed Officine Meccaniche di Venezia .
Design
Amazon Express measures 66.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 metres and a beam of 10.61 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,004 tonnes.
Amazon Express has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dwinger Marine Consult A/S.
Her interior design is by Sottsass Associati.
Amazon Express also features naval architecture by CNOMV - Cantieri Navali ed Officine Meccaniche di Venezia and Dwinger Marine Consult A/S.
Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Amazon Express has a fuel capacity of 320,000 litres.
Accommodation
Amazon Express accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.