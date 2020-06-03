Amazon Express is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by CNOMV - Cantieri Navali ed Officine Meccaniche di Venezia .

Amazon Express is a custom motor yacht launched in 1966 by CNOMV - Cantieri Navali ed Officine Meccaniche di Venezia .

Design

Amazon Express measures 66.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.50 metres and a beam of 10.61 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,004 tonnes.

Amazon Express has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dwinger Marine Consult A/S.

Her interior design is by Sottsass Associati.

Amazon Express also features naval architecture by CNOMV - Cantieri Navali ed Officine Meccaniche di Venezia and Dwinger Marine Consult A/S.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Amazon Express has a fuel capacity of 320,000 litres.

Accommodation

Amazon Express accommodates up to 14 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.