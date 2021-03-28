Ambassador is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Leopard Yachts.

Design

Ambassador measures 30.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.19 feet and a beam of 6.91 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes.

Ambassador has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Ambassador has a top speed of 38.00 knots and a cruising speed of 33.00 knots.

Ambassador has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ambassador accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ambassador is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.