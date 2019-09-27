Ambassador is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Ambassador measures 40.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.09 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 338 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ambassador has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Ambassador has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Ambassador has a fuel capacity of 29,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,950 litres.

Accommodation

Ambassador accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ambassador has a Majestic Blue hull.

Ambassador is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Jersey.