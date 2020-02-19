Ambrosia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Ambrosia measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.65 metres and a beam of 12.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,639 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ambrosia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Ambrosia also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Ambrosia has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin azipods propulsion system.

Ambrosia has a fuel capacity of 200,000 litres, and a water capacity of 43,000 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ambrosia accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ambrosia is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 231.

Ambrosia is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.