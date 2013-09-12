Ameena is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Jongert Yachts in Jongert Shipyard, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Ameena measures 29.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 6.72 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Ameena has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Her interior design is by Jongert Design Team.

Ameena also features naval architecture by Tony Castro Design.

Model

Ameena is a semi-custom Jongert 2900M model.

The Jongert 2900M semi-custom series presents a range of 29 metre sailing yachts designed by Tony Castro to combine grace and elegance with exceptional performance. With steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the sloop design is a precise, fast cruiser.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2900M semi-custom model include: Jongert 2900M, Alta Marea, Scorpione Dei Mari, Scarena, Celandine.

Performance and Capabilities

Ameena has a top speed of 12.20 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by c15 diesel caterpilar engines and uses a single screw propulsion system

Ameena is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Jongert Yachts in Jongert Shipyard, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Ameena measures 29.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 6.72 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Ameena has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Her interior design is by Jongert Design Team.

Ameena also features naval architecture by Tony Castro Design.

Model

Ameena is a semi-custom Jongert 2900M model.

The Jongert 2900M semi-custom series presents a range of 29 metre sailing yachts designed by Tony Castro to combine grace and elegance with exceptional performance. With steel hull and aluminium superstructure, the sloop design is a precise, fast cruiser.

Other yachts based on this Jongert 2900M semi-custom model include: Jongert 2900M, Alta Marea, Scorpione Dei Mari, Scarena, Celandine.

Performance and Capabilities

Ameena has a top speed of 12.20 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots. She is powered by c15 diesel caterpilar engines and uses a single screw propulsion system.

Ameena has a fuel capacity of 4,100 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ameena accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ameena is a Lloyd's + 100A1 SSC (hull) class yacht. She flies the flag of British.