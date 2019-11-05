Amels 206 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2023 by Amels, in the Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Amels 206 measures 62.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.55 metres and a beam of 10.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,131 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Amels 206 also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Amels 206 has a top speed of 16.50 knots. .

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amels 206 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.