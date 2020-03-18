AMELS 60 is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2022 by Amels, in the Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

AMELS 60 measures 60.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 feet and a beam of 10.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 830 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Studio Indigo.

AMELS 60 also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

AMELS 60 has a top speed of 15.50 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

AMELS 60 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.