Amer Cento

This yacht has been specially designed for high performance and excellent seaworthiness. The hull is monoedric, planing V-bottom type. This design combines optimum hull-carrying capacity with a smooth wave response.

The structural tanks are placed longitudinally across the hull. This layout not only guarantees an outstanding range, but is also a great safety feature; it creates a double bottom which is completely closed, protecting the boat from the effects of possible accidents to the ship’s hull. The tanks are barycentric. This ensures a steady trim; in other words a better use of the bilge during the various displacements, from full to empty load. The reduced height of the tanks allows perfect stability at anchor.



Great attention has been given to the insulation of the engine room and the silence of the engines. When the boat navigates at high speed the engine’s exhaust emissions are depleted through a specially designed submerged exhaust. This increases the engine’s working potential, preventing episodes of counter pressure. In order to make it user-friendly during manoeuvres, the exhaust emissions come out astern through a silent surface pipe.



The hull is built in fibreglass material. To guarantee the hull’s protection from osmosis a vinylester resin is used for external lamination plies. The side of the hull and extended parts of the superstructure are sandwich laminated, with structural PVC (RINA approved) as core material, to guarantee the best structural and insulation features. All the structural measurements are calculated on the basis of RINA requests for class A design, which is the most important EC boat certificate available. The hull structure is longitudinal, strengthened by reinforced floors and ribs.



The structural tanks stretch for most of the guest cabins’ length and also function as the primary longitudinal beam. Each tank is completely covered with a protective film, the material of which is selected to suit the chemical fluids contained in them. The fuel tanks are completely lined with Plastigel or equivalent hydrocarbon resistant material. As these tanks are in contact with hydrocarbon and fuel, this treatment guarantees the structure’s durability.



The structural tanks set aside to hold fresh water have been previously treated with an alimentary gel coating. The watertight bulkheads are made in sandwich using plywood with an expanded plastic core. This guarantees good insulation properties, structural resistance and sound isolation.