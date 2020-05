America is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Scarano Boat Building.

Design

America measures 42.37 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.05 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.

America has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Scarano Boat Building.

Accommodation

America accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.