America
1967|
Sail Yacht
America is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1967 by Goudy & Stevens and most recently refitted in 1996.
Design
America measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.66 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 92 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
America has a teak hull with a teak superstructure.Her exterior design is by George Steers.
America also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.
Performance and Capabilities
America has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
America has a fuel capacity of 9 litres, and a water capacity of 6 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
America accommodates up to 4 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
America flies the flag of Bermuda.