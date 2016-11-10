America is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1967 by Goudy & Stevens and most recently refitted in 1996.

America is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1967 by Goudy & Stevens and most recently refitted in 1996.

Design

America measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.66 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 92 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

America has a teak hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by George Steers.

America also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

America has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

America has a fuel capacity of 9 litres, and a water capacity of 6 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

America accommodates up to 4 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

America flies the flag of Bermuda.