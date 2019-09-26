Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 12 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 80m
Year 2007

Amevi

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Amevi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Oceanco, in the Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Amevi measures 80.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 14.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,500 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Amevi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Amevi also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects and Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Amevi has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Amevi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Oceanco, in the Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Amevi measures 80.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 14.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,500 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Amevi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Amevi also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects and Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Amevi has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Amevi has a fuel capacity of 294,000 litres, and a water capacity of 80,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amevi accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amevi is MCA compliant, her hull NB is Y701.

Amevi flies the flag of Isle of Man.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

16
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

8

beam:

14.2m

crew:

22

draft:

3.9m
Other Oceanco yachts
Related News