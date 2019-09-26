Amevi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Oceanco, in the Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Amevi measures 80.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 14.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,500 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Amevi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Amevi also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects and Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Amevi has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Amevi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Oceanco, in the Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Amevi measures 80.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 14.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,500 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Amevi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Amevi also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects and Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Amevi has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Amevi has a fuel capacity of 294,000 litres, and a water capacity of 80,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amevi accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amevi is MCA compliant, her hull NB is Y701.

Amevi flies the flag of Isle of Man.