Amici Per Sempre is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Amici Per Sempre measures 33.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.35 metres and a beam of 7.21 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Amici Per Sempre has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Amici Per Sempre also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Amici Per Sempre has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Amici Per Sempre has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 850 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amici Per Sempre accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amici Per Sempre has a hull NB of 10187.

Amici Per Sempre is a RINA class yacht.