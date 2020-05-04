Amigo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2011.

Amigo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2011.

Amigo has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Amigo has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres.

Accommodation

Amigo accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amigo has a hull NB of 11829.

Amigo is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Netherlands.