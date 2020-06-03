Length 26.6m
Year 2010
Amir III
2010|
Motor Yacht
Amir III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Alalunga.
Design
Amir III measures 26.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.
Amir III has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.
Amir III also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Accommodation
Amir III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Amir III flies the flag of Italy.