Amir III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Alalunga.

Design

Amir III measures 26.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Amir III has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Amir III also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Accommodation

Amir III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amir III flies the flag of Italy.