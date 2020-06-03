Read online now
Length 26.6m
Year 2010

Amir III

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Amir III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Alalunga.

Design

Amir III measures 26.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet.

Amir III has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Amir III also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Accommodation

Amir III accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amir III flies the flag of Italy.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.2m

crew:

3

draft:

1.3m
