Amitie is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Westport.

Design

Amitie measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 307 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Amitie has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Amitie also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Amitie is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Amitie has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Amitie has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Amitie has a fuel capacity of 37,472 litres, and a water capacity of 6,132 litres.

She also has a range of 2,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amitie accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amitie has a hull NB of 1526.