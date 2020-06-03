Amitie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Hargrave Custom Yachts in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Amitie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Hargrave Custom Yachts in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Design

Amitie measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Amitie has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Amitie also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Amitie has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Amitie has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Amitie accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amitie has a hull NB of 101-662.

Amitie flies the flag of the United States.