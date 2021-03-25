Read online now
Length 31.39m
Year 1990

Amixtli is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Amixtli measures 31.39 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Amixtli has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Amixtli has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Amixtli has a fuel capacity of 29,145 litres, and a water capacity of 3,028 litres.

Accommodation

Amixtli accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

