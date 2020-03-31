Ammoun of London is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Ammoun of London measures 30.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 151 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ammoun of London has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ammoun of London has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Ammoun of London is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Ammoun of London measures 30.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 151 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ammoun of London has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ammoun of London has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ammoun of London has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ammoun of London accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ammoun of London is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 11030.

Ammoun of London is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.