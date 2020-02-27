Amoha is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Benetti.

Amoha is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Benetti.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Amoha measures 40.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 308 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Amoha has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by George Nicholson.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Amoha also features naval architecture by Benetti and George Nicholson.

Performance and Capabilities

Amoha has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Amoha has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amoha accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amoha has a hull NB of FB 210.

Amoha is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.