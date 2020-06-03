Amon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Aicon Yachts, in Italy.

Design

Amon measures 27.43 feet in length and has a beam of 6.44 feet.

Her exterior design is by Aicon Yachts.

Amon also features naval architecture by Aicon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Amon has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Amon accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amon flies the flag of Greece.