Length 27.43m
Year 2007

Amon

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Amon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Aicon Yachts, in Italy.

Design

Amon measures 27.43 feet in length and has a beam of 6.44 feet.

Her exterior design is by Aicon Yachts.

Amon also features naval architecture by Aicon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Amon has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Amon accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amon flies the flag of Greece.

Build Team



