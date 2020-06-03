We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 27.43m
Year 2007
Amon
2007|
Motor Yacht
Amon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Aicon Yachts, in Italy.
Design
Amon measures 27.43 feet in length and has a beam of 6.44 feet.Her exterior design is by Aicon Yachts.
Amon also features naval architecture by Aicon Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Amon has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Amon accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Amon flies the flag of Greece.