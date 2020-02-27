Amorazur II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Amorazur II measures 45.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 8.23 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 440 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Amorazur II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Amorazur II also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Amorazur II has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Amorazur II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Amorazur II measures 45.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 8.23 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 440 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Amorazur II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Amorazur II also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Amorazur II has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Amorazur II has a fuel capacity of 60,000 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amorazur II accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amorazur II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is PJ 218.

Amorazur II is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.