Length 30.48m
Year 2012

Amore Mio is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Amore Mio measures 30.48 metres in length and has a beam of 7.24 feet.

Amore Mio has a GRP hull.

Accommodation

Amore Mio accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amore Mio flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

7.24m

crew:

5

draft:

-
