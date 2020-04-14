Amore Mio is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Amore Mio is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Amore Mio measures 45.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 360 tonnes.

Amore Mio has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Amore Mio also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Amore Mio has a top speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Amore Mio has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amore Mio accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Amore Mio has a hull NB of 17145.

Amore Mio is an ABS  A1 COMMERCIAL YACHTING SERVICE  AMS LARGE COMMERCIAL YACHT CODE LY2 class yacht.