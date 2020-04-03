Amore Mio II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Amore Mio II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Amore Mio II measures 52.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 10.30 metres.

Amore Mio II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Her interior design is by FM - Architettura d’Interni.

FM Architetture D’Interni are world leaders in the field of interior design, having applied their talents at both land and sea - from luxurious superyachts to posh private homes and lavish venues such as The Shangri-La hotel in London.

Amore Mio II also features naval architecture by Espen Oeino.

Performance and Capabilities

Amore Mio II has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Amore Mio II has a fuel capacity of 127,000 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Amore Mio II has a hull NB of 6410.