Amphitrite is a custom motor yacht launched in 1974 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Amphitrite measures 28.07 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.19 feet and a beam of 6.37 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Amphitrite has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Amphitrite also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Amphitrite has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Amphitrite accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Amphitrite has a hull NB of 607.