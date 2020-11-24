Read online now
Length 28.75m
Year 1989

Amphitrite

1989

Motor Yacht

Amphitrite is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Falcon Yachts and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Amphitrite measures 28.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Amphitrite has a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Amphitrite accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

5

beam:

5.95m

crew:

4

draft:

1.8m
