Amphora is a custom motor yacht launched in 1931 by Samuel White.

Design

Amphora measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 5.70 metres.

Amphora has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Samuel White.

Amphora also features naval architecture by Samuel White.

Performance and Capabilities

Amphora has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Amphora has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Amphora accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.