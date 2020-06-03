We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Amphora
1931|
Motor Yacht
Amphora is a custom motor yacht launched in 1931 by Samuel White.
Design
Amphora measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 5.70 metres.
Amphora has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Samuel White.
Amphora also features naval architecture by Samuel White.
Performance and Capabilities
Amphora has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Amphora has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Amphora accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.