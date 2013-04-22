Amuthon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Amuthon measures 26.80 feet in length and has a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 92 tonnes.

Amuthon has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Amuthon has a fuel capacity of 10,220 litres, and a water capacity of 1,930 litres.

Accommodation

Amuthon accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.