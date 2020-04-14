AMZ
AMZ is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Marin Teknikk in Oregrund, Sweden and most recently refitted in 2004.
Design
AMZ measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
AMZ has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Marin Teknikk.
Her interior design is by Haward .
AMZ also features naval architecture by Marin Teknikk.
Performance and Capabilities
AMZ has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system
AMZ has a fuel capacity of 40,300 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
AMZ accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
AMZ is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 66.
AMZ is a DNV, Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.