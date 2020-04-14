AMZ is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Marin Teknikk in Oregrund, Sweden and most recently refitted in 2004.

AMZ is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Marin Teknikk in Oregrund, Sweden and most recently refitted in 2004.

Design

AMZ measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.50 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

AMZ has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Marin Teknikk.

Her interior design is by Haward .

AMZ also features naval architecture by Marin Teknikk.

Performance and Capabilities

AMZ has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

AMZ has a fuel capacity of 40,300 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

AMZ accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

AMZ is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 66.

AMZ is a DNV, Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Gibraltar.