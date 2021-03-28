Read online now
Anad III is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Lowland Yachts .

Design

Anad III measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.

Anad III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Vries Lentsch.

Anad III also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Anad III has a top speed of 24 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Anad III has a fuel capacity of 23,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Anad III accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anad III has a hull NB of 426.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.7m

crew:

5

draft:

2.3m
