This powerful, high performance centreboard ketch is our first build to a conception by America's Ted Hood Design Group, known for its many efficient and fast heavy-displacement cruisers.

She is built for a client who has owned a virtual fleet of yachts, and who wanted Anakena to be the summation of his vast experience at sea and ashore. Thus, she is shaped for a long range with high payload and stability, and she is reinforced for ice - remaining wholly independent of land for long periods. But none of this was allowed to compromise her maximum speed potential on all points of sail. And she turned out to be the most advanced yacht we had built to date, with respect to electronic monitoring and control systems for all functions: from her twin engines, to her Rondal Rollaway Slab-Reef Booms, to her hundreds of music CDs. Her paneled teak interior was created by John Munford with a remarkable degree of sculptured detailing, a challenge well met by our fine joinery department. She has won the ShowBoats award "Best Sailing Yacht" and the prestigious International Super yachts award "Best Sailing Yacht Over 36 m." and "Best Interior".