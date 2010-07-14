Anamcara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Jongert Yachts.

Anamcara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Anamcara measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Anamcara has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.

Anamcara also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Anamcara has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Anamcara has a fuel capacity of 5,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Anamcara accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anamcara has a hull NB of 395.

Anamcara flies the flag of British.