Anamcara
2000|
Sail Yacht
Anamcara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Anamcara measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Anamcara has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jongert Yachts.
Anamcara also features naval architecture by Jongert Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Anamcara has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.
Anamcara has a fuel capacity of 5,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,600 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Anamcara accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Anamcara has a hull NB of 395.
Anamcara flies the flag of British.