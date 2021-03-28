Anassa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Canados, in Italy.

Design

Anassa measures 26.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.

Anassa has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Anassa has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Anassa accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anassa flies the flag of Greek.