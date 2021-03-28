We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 26.48m
Year 2008
Anassa
2008|
Motor Yacht
Anassa is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Canados, in Italy.
Design
Anassa measures 26.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.2 feet and a beam of 6.4 feet.
Anassa has a GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Anassa has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Anassa accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Anassa flies the flag of Greek.