Anastasia K is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Anastasia K measures 47.00 metres in length.

Anastasia K has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Benetti.

Anastasia K also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Accommodation

Anastasia K accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Anastasia K has a hull NB of FB 503.