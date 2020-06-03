Anatomic is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Tiranian Yachts.

Design

Anatomic measures 42 metres in length and has a beam of 8.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes.

Anatomic has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Egg and Dart.

Anatomic also features naval architecture by Eurocraft Cantieri Navali .

Performance and Capabilities

Anatomic has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Anatomic has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 720 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Anatomic accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anatomic is a Lloyds Register 100 AI SSC LMC UMS MCA, Short Range class yacht.