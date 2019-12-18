Ancallia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2014.

Ancallia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2014.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Ancallia measures 45.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.41 metres and a beam of 8.13 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 428 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ancallia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Michael Kirchstein.

Ancallia also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Ancallia has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ancallia has a fuel capacity of 52,990 litres, and a water capacity of 17,030 litres.

She also has a range of 3,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ancallia accommodates up to 16 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ancallia is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 750.

Ancallia is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.