Anchor W is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Anchor W measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Anchor W has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Rhoady Lee III.

Anchor W also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Anchor W has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Anchor W is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Anchor W measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Anchor W has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Rhoady Lee III.

Anchor W also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Anchor W has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Anchor W has a fuel capacity of 25 litres, and a water capacity of 4 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Anchor W accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Anchor W has a hull NB of 11.

Anchor W flies the flag of the USA.