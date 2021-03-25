Anchor W
1997|
Motor Yacht
Anchor W is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
Anchor W measures 34.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 7.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Anchor W has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Rhoady Lee III.
Anchor W also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Anchor W has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Anchor W has a fuel capacity of 25 litres, and a water capacity of 4 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Anchor W accommodates up to 6 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Anchor W has a hull NB of 11.
Anchor W flies the flag of the USA.