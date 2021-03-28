Ancora is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Ancora measures 34.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.2 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ancora has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Rodriguez Group.

Ancora also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Ancora has a top speed of 43.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Ancora is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Arno Shipyard.

Design

Ancora measures 34.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.2 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Ancora has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Rodriguez Group.

Ancora also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Ancora has a top speed of 43.00 knots and a cruising speed of 38.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Ancora has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ancora accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ancora has a hull NB of 34/09.

Ancora is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent .