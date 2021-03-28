We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 27m
Year 1983
Andanza
1983|
Sail Yacht
Andanza is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1983 by Bonsignori in Sicily, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Andanza measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.20 feet.
Andanza has a wood hull.Her exterior design is by Orsini.
Performance and Capabilities
Andanza has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.
Andanza has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Andanza accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Andanza flies the flag of Belgium.