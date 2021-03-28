Andanza is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1983 by Bonsignori in Sicily, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Andanza measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.20 feet.

Andanza has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Orsini.

Andanza has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Andanza has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Andanza accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Andanza flies the flag of Belgium.