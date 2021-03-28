Read online now
Length 27m
Year 1983

Andanza

1983

|

Sail Yacht

Andanza is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1983 by Bonsignori in Sicily, Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Andanza measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 5.20 feet.

Andanza has a wood hull.

Her exterior design is by Orsini.

Performance and Capabilities

Andanza has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Andanza has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Andanza accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Andanza flies the flag of Belgium.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

5.2m

crew:

-

draft:

1.8m
