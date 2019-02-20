Baglietto introduced Andiamo, the 48m steel and aluminium displacement yacht under the 500grp has been designed by Francesco Paszkowski Design, who took care of both her exterior lines and interiors, the latter in cooperation with architect Margherita Casprini. The naval architecture comes from the Baglietto technical department.

The exterior lines draw inspiration from the traditional stylish features of Baglietto displacement yachts designed by FPD while also making room for innovation. Great volumes and comfortable liveability typical of Baglietto yachts represent the main characteristics of this project as it can count on considerable 340sqm of luxury areas.



Interiors offer a custom designed 6-cabins layout especially required by the Owner, which makes her the perfect vessel for long cruises with family and friends. Another important feature is given by the spacious external areas fully devoted to conviviality and life in the open air.



A conversation area welcomes the guests on the main deck. Interiors are contemporary and very captivating thank to the great use of precious materials like onyx and lacquered ebony which characterized the entire yacht. The dark wood of the wall in the main saloon attenuate thanks to the warm and captivating effects of the clear floor in onyx and of the white carpet and white lacquered wall.



The full-beam master stateroom is located forward on the main deck and includes a dressing room and two separate bathrooms (his and hers) with shower and steam room. Amid ship a formal winding staircase in steel and leather which is the central element of the entire yacht, connects the three decks. Always amid ship on this deck the crew quarters include the galley, the crew mess and the laundry, so to leave maximum space for the accommodation area on the lower deck.



The lower deck is fully dedicated to guests and offers a custom 5-cabins layout which makes Andiamo the perfect yacht also for charter uses. Here you can find 2 VIP cabins, 1 guests cabin and 2 twin cabins all with ensuite baths. Forward the crew quarters can accommodate 8 members in 4 cabins. The garage is aft and hosts a 6m tender. Behind the garage, the beach platform with access from the main deck is equipped with sun beds, bar and shower.



From the central lobby the access towards to the upper deck is ensured. The sky lounge includes a cinema room with custom-built round sofas with central screen. Two terraces open on the sides to enjoy the sea view at its best. At the bow on the same deck the wheelhouse is equipped with I-bridge system supplied by Telemar. MY Andiamo is fitted with state-of-the-art integrated foil panel coming from the avionics experience. Navigation and steering controls are fully integrated to the foil panel, each button / joystick is directly connected to a twin plc fiber optic system, nice to look at. A sophisticated Internet Vsat solution guarantees the connection in any sea condition. Annexed to the wheelhouse, the Captain’s cabin and the radio room are located.



Ample volumes for the wide sun-deck. This deck being entirely devoted to the guests’ gathering together and to the out-door activities: 140 square meters offer at the stern an infinite pool with waterfall and tanning beds while under the shadows given by the roll-bar, the lunch area, completed by coffee-bar, barbecue, grill and refrigerator, is directly connected to the galley thanks to a lift. A wide sun-bathing area is located forward this deck.

The rounded shape of this deck offers a 360° view enhanced also by the use of glass bulwarks.



Andiamo is powered by 2 MTU engines 12V4000M63 which allow a comfortable top speed of 16kn and cruising speed of 12kn. A cutting edge fully integrated wheelhouse is supplied by Telemar. She is built in the highest class of the Lloyds Register of Shipping and MCA compliant.



A second 48m is currently under construction at the Baglietto facility to be delivered next year.