Andiamo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Warren Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Andiamo measures 26.64 metres in length and has a beam of 5.94 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Andiamo has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Andiamo accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.