Andiamo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2016.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Andiamo measures 36.58 metres in length and has a beam of 7.90 feet.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Francois Zuretti.

Performance and Capabilities

Andiamo has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Andiamo has a fuel capacity of 39,997 litres, and a water capacity of 6,999 litres.

Accommodation

Andiamo accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Andiamo is MCA compliant. She has a Titanium hull.

Andiamo flies the flag of Marshall Islands.