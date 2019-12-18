Andiamo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Feadship in Papendrecht, Netherlands.

Andiamo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Feadship in Papendrecht, Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Andiamo measures 42.56 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.88 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 443 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Andiamo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sharp Design.

Sharp Design specializes in offering clients a complete range of engineering and design services related to production and custom motor yachts in composite, steel and aluminium.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

Andiamo also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Andiamo has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Andiamo has a fuel capacity of 59,470 litres, and a water capacity of 19,840 litres.

She also has a range of 4,150 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Andiamo accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Andiamo is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 791.

Andiamo is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.