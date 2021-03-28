Andiamo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Andiamo measures 24.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.4 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Andiamo has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Andiamo has a fuel capacity of 7,570 litres, and a water capacity of 2,309 litres.

Accommodation

Andiamo accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.