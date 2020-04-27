Andiamo is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Westport.

Andiamo is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Andiamo measures 34.1 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 7 feet.

Model

Andiamo is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Andiamo has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Andiamo has a fuel capacity of 20,818 litres, and a water capacity of 4,069 litres.

Accommodation

Andiamo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Andiamo flies the flag of the United States.