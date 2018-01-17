Andiamo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Andiamo measures 59.66 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.2 feet and a beam of 10.4 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 996 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Andiamo has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Fendi Casa.

Andiamo also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Andiamo has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Andiamo has a water capacity of 140,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Andiamo accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Andiamo is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 243.

Andiamo is a Lloyds Register class yacht.